Rafa Nadal: An Eternal Legacy in Tennis
Serena Williams and fellow tennis luminaries pay tribute to Rafa Nadal as he retires. Nadal, with 22 Grand Slam titles, leaves a 'lasting legacy'. Figures like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and others express admiration for his inspiring career moments and his impact on global sports.
Serena Williams hailed Rafa Nadal's tennis legacy following his final career match against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup. Nadal, who retired after securing 22 Grand Slam titles, left a profound impact on the sport.
Despite a 6-4 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp, Nadal's career remains celebrated. Carlos Alcaraz, impressed by Nadal's influence, credits him for his professional journey, while icons like Rod Laver acknowledge Nadal's indelible mark on tennis.
Social media was abuzz with tributes, including heartfelt messages from tennis greats like Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, and Iga Swiatek, all honoring Nadal's inspirational role in the athletic world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
