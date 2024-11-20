Left Menu

Erigaisi's Advice: Gukesh Should Focus on Preparation, Not Favoritism

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi advises World Championship contender D Gukesh to concentrate on preparation without overconfidence against Ding Liren. Despite being seen as the favorite due to Liren's poor form, Erigaisi emphasizes the importance of mental conditioning and preparation for the chess showdown.

As world chess attention shifts to the upcoming showdown between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi offers critical advice to his fellow countryman. He suggests Gukesh focus solely on his preparation and cautions against considering himself as a 'huge favorite' ahead of the confrontation.

Liren's inconsistent performances leading up to the World Championship in Singapore have tipped predictions in Gukesh's favor. However, Erigaisi, who once reached a top rating of 2799, believes that both contenders have their unique strengths. If Ding regains form, the match could become an electrifying contest for chess enthusiasts.

Erigaisi also highlights the role of mental strength, drawing parallels with Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi's struggles in 2021. Gukesh's recent training with mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton could be a decisive factor in this championship clash, potentially impacting the teen's performance during high-pressure moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

