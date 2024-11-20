Erigaisi's Advice: Gukesh Should Focus on Preparation, Not Favoritism

As world chess attention shifts to the upcoming showdown between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi offers critical advice to his fellow countryman. He suggests Gukesh focus solely on his preparation and cautions against considering himself as a 'huge favorite' ahead of the confrontation.

Liren's inconsistent performances leading up to the World Championship in Singapore have tipped predictions in Gukesh's favor. However, Erigaisi, who once reached a top rating of 2799, believes that both contenders have their unique strengths. If Ding regains form, the match could become an electrifying contest for chess enthusiasts.

Erigaisi also highlights the role of mental strength, drawing parallels with Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi's struggles in 2021. Gukesh's recent training with mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton could be a decisive factor in this championship clash, potentially impacting the teen's performance during high-pressure moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)