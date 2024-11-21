Australia's Climb to Rugby Glory: Skelton's Scottish Challenge

Giant lock Will Skelton has pegged Scotland as Australia's biggest hurdle yet as they chase a Grand Slam title at Murrayfield this Sunday. The Wallabies aim to replicate their 1984 success over the four home nations after wins against England and Wales. However, beating Scotland this weekend and Ireland the next poses a significant challenge.

Recent victories at Twickenham and Cardiff have rejuvenated the Wallabies after a disappointing Rugby Championship showing, where they clinched just one win out of six. 'I've been with the team for about two and a half weeks, and there's a strong sense of connection and excitement as we gear up for Scotland,' Skelton revealed during a Wednesday press conference.

Highlighting the strengths of their opponents, Skelton cautioned about Scotland's backline, particularly Finn Russell, describing him as a maestro. 'There are world-class players in the Scottish team, and we're geared up for a tight match,' he added. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(With inputs from agencies.)