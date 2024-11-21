Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Predicts Aussie Triumph in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting predicts a 3-1 series win for Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. Despite past misfires, he hopes for better accuracy. With India's key players out, Ponting anticipates a settled Australian team will capitalize on Smith and Labuschagne's return to form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:03 IST
Travis Head with Ricky Ponting (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, has confidently predicted a 3-1 series victory against India in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. This prediction echoes others from cricket legends worldwide, fueling anticipation and debate over the high-profile contest.

Ravi Shastri, India's former head coach, offers a balanced view, suggesting the series could swing 3-1 in favor of either team. Shastri emphasized the importance of a strong start, reminiscing about Ponting's missed prediction for the 2020/21 series, which didn't pan out as expected.

Ponting remains optimistic this time. "Sunny went ahead of me last time, but this time I plan to be spot on," he stated, referencing past rivalries and focusing on his prediction for the Aussie squad. India, aiming to address past setbacks, will miss Rohit Sharma for the first Test but entrust Jasprit Bumrah with leadership duties.

India's strategy involves filling gaps exposed in previous matches, especially after their 3-0 defeat by New Zealand. In contrast, Ponting highlights Australia's consistent squad, finding faith in key players like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne amid their recent form challenges.

Smith's inconsistency has worried hosts, with a notable dip in performance following a century against England. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has only managed an average of 29.68 since July, despite notable appearances. Ponting believes a revitalized Smith and Labuschagne can drive Australia to series success.

Turning attention to Australia's formidable bowling, Ponting insists this could tip the scales in their favor, reiterating his confidence in the 3-1 prediction for Australia. With such rich narratives unfolding, the series promises intense competition and high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

