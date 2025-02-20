Left Menu

Cricket Legends Converge at DY Patil Stadium for International Masters League

Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium gears up for the International Masters League, featuring cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. The event offers complimentary tickets to students and seniors. Amid preparations, organizers promise a memorable cricket spectacle starting February 22, with an impressive lineup of global cricket icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:56 IST
Captains of IML (Photo: IML). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is set to host the inaugural International Masters League (IML), uniting cricket legends for an unforgettable experience. The venue, known for its world-class facilities, will see iconic players like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara take the field, promising fans a memorable event.

The tournament's opening match features Tendulkar's India Masters against Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters, a highly anticipated fixture. Organizers have announced complimentary tickets for students and senior citizens, available from February 20, provided they present valid identification at the stadium's box office.

Vijay Patil, DY Patil University's Chancellor and DY Patil Sports Academy President, expressed excitement about hosting the event. He highlighted the stadium's tradition of quality cricket and its preparations for an exceptional spectacle. The IML, starting on February 22, showcases star players like Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

