Cricket Legends Endorse Kohli and Sharma: Future in Their Hands

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed advocates for Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to determine their cricketing futures, emphasizing their outstanding contributions. He also highlights Pakistan's need to build a team around Babar Azam and expresses the desire for more India-Pakistan cricket exchanges.

Updated: 23-02-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:42 IST
Cricket Legends Endorse Kohli and Sharma: Future in Their Hands
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should continue to control their own destinies in the sport, according to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The duo's future has been under scrutiny following India's test series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

Despite recent struggles, Ahmed defended their performances, underscoring the significant impact both players have historically made for the Indian team. He suggested that the Indian team should be constructed around Kohli and Sharma to capitalize on their talents.

Ahmed also highlighted the importance of a similar strategy for Pakistan, recommending that the team build around Babar Azam. Moreover, he expressed hopes for increased India-Pakistan cricket exchanges, emphasizing the warm reception Indian players would receive in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

