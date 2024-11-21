Left Menu

Players' Union Sounds Alarm Over Club World Cup Expansion

The expansion of the Club World Cup to 32 teams and its looming kickoff in the United States next year faces backlash from the players' union FIFPRO. Concerns over players' health and possibly a strike highlight the frictions with FIFA's decision to extend the tournament format.

The expansion of the Club World Cup, overseen by FIFA and set to feature 32 teams in the United States next year, is facing significant opposition from the sport's global players' union, FIFPRO.

Concerns about the physical and mental wellness of players have intensified due to an accumulating schedule, with FIFPRO emphasizing comparable past player strikes in sports. Alexander Bielefeld from FIFPRO stated the potential for strikes shouldn't be ruled out.

A recent study by KU Leuven points to a lack of commitment towards establishing comprehensive safety standards for players, adding weight to the formal complaint lodged by players' unions to the European Commission against the club tournament's inclusion on the global soccer calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

