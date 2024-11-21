Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash

Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, anticipates a grueling Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, consisting of five Test matches. Despite the IPL auction coinciding with the series, Cummins believes it will not distract the players. Australia aims to avenge past defeats, while India fields a talented side led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:44 IST
The stage is set for an epic showdown as Australia prepares to clash with India in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australian captain Pat Cummins expects the series to be more 'attritional' given its five-test format, breaking from the traditional four-game series.

The series, beginning on Friday, finds Australia eager to avenge consecutive defeats on home soil as they face their arch-rivals India. Despite the coinciding IPL auction in Jeddah, Cummins assures fans that the players remain focused, dismissing it as a potential distraction.

While Australia seeks redemption, Cummins acknowledges the pressure of playing against a talented Indian team, now led by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. As Australia enters this intense contest, all eyes will be on newcomer Nathan McSweeney as he makes his Test debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

