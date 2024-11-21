Alistair Brownlee: Triathlon Legend Bids Farewell to Competitive Racing

Alistair Brownlee, a revered figure in the world of triathlon, has announced his retirement at the age of 36. Known for his unparalleled achievements, Brownlee claimed double Olympic gold and twice stood as world champion.

Competing alongside his younger brother Jonathan, Brownlee secured his first Olympic triumph in London 2012, with Jonathan earning bronze, before clinching gold again in Rio. Despite challenges posed by persistent ankle injuries, Brownlee's determination saw him secure victories in longer races such as the Nice half-Ironman in 2019.

In his retirement announcement, Brownlee expressed his desire to explore new sporting challenges, aiming to remain active and healthy. "I want to retire fit and healthy," he said, underscoring his decision to step away from competitive racing while still in peak condition.

