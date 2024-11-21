Eden Gardens to Honor Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami with Dedicated Stand

In a move to honor one of cricket's finest, Eden Gardens, the iconic cricket stadium in India, will soon inaugurate a stand named after Jhulan Goswami, the legendary fast bowler. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Block B gallery will bear her name, with the official dedication scheduled for January 22, during the Indian women's cricket team's T20I match against England.

Goswami, who retired two years ago, boasts an impressive cricketing career spanning two decades. Renowned for her remarkable fast-bowling skills, she still holds the record for the most wickets in women's ODIs, with a staggering 255 dismissals. Her career includes 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, resulting in a total of 355 wickets across formats.

Beyond her illustrious playing days, the 41-year-old continues to contribute to cricket, serving as the bowling coach and mentor for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Earlier this year, she joined the Women's Caribbean Premier League's Trinbago Knight Riders as a team mentor. Goswami also works with Bengal's senior women's team post-retirement. Eden Gardens, where stands are named after Sourav Ganguly, Pankaj Roy, Jagmohan Dalmiya, and Biswanath Dutt, now proudly adds Goswami to its honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)