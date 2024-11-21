Left Menu

Bihar to Shine on National Stage with Khelo India Youth and Para Games

Bihar is set to host the Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games in April next year, marking a significant step in the state's sporting journey. Following successful events like the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey, Bihar demonstrates its potential as a key player in sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST
Bihar is preparing to make history by hosting the Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games for the first time in April next year. The announcement, made by the sports ministry, marks a significant achievement for the state, which will see both events styled after the Summer Olympics.

This comes on the heels of Bihar's successful hosting of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, where India emerged victorious over China with a 1-0 win to retain the title. The recent events underscore the state's capacity to manage major sporting occasions.

The sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized Bihar's integral role in developing infrastructure and supporting athletes at the grassroots level. The Khelo India Programme, which focuses on talent development, has already made significant inroads in Bihar with numerous state training centers dedicated to nurturing athletic talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

