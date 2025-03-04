Revamping Kandivali: SAI's Big Plans for Sports Infrastructure with CSR Aid
The Sports Authority of India's Kandivali centre seeks CSR support for developing its infrastructure. With programs aligned with Fit India and Khelo India, SAI aims to revamp the facility to host 300 athletes. The strategic involvement through CSR aims at enhancing athletic training and sports infrastructure.
The Sports Authority of India's regional centre in Kandivali is reaching out for corporate social responsibility (CSR) support to enhance its sports facilities. The centre, known for nurturing hockey players and wrestlers, is keen to align its developments with the national initiatives of Fit India and Khelo India.
Officials have outlined new programs, demonstrating progress in sports science, training, and athlete recovery. Assistant Director Apoorva Mande shared plans for community fitness events, following a recent agreement with the Maharashtra government to redevelop the centre's 37-acre site over the next three decades.
Regional Director Pandurang Chate revealed a Rs 500 crore master plan, pending official approval, aiming to focus on Olympic and indigenous sports disciplines. The centre is actively seeking CSR partners to help finance the ambitious project, with hopes to host 300 athletes once completed, thereby boosting Mumbai's limited sports infrastructure.
