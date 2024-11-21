In a remarkable intersection of entertainment and sports, British singer Ed Sheeran has contributed to Ipswich Town's success in unique fashion. The club's CEO, Mark Ashton, acknowledged that Sheeran helped secure a new signing for the Premier League team.

Sheeran, who purchased a minority stake in the team, made a Zoom call with a potential recruit who was a fan, just before appearing on stage with superstar Taylor Swift. This move was considered crucial in finalizing the player's transfer.

The new player, who remains unnamed, is already making a mark by scoring goals. Ipswich Town has advanced from the third tier to the Premier League, with Sheeran's involvement remaining pivotal in their community-focused operations.

