Left Menu

Border Gavaskar Trophy: A Rivalry Etched in Cricketing Glory

Since its start in 1996, the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has showcased some of cricket's most memorable moments. This series has witnessed the making and breaking of legends, intense rivalries, and unforgettable performances. The upcoming series promises more thrilling encounters as stars aim to etch their names in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:25 IST
Border Gavaskar Trophy: A Rivalry Etched in Cricketing Glory
Virat Kohli. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Since the Border Gavaskar Trophy's inception in 1996, the cricketing series between India and Australia has become a glittering theater of memorable performances, where some of the sport's biggest names have displayed their might. As a testament to pure cricket skill and star power, this rivalry stands among the greatest in sports. Matches have seen fortresses built and breached, careers forged and shattered, and icons elevated to legendary status before witnessing their own decline within this fiercely contested showcase.

Among the standout campaigns amplifying this rivalry's stature are those of Steve Smith, who racked up 769 runs across four matches in the 2014-15 series, and Virat Kohli, with 692 runs during the same series. Australia's Ricky Ponting scored 706 runs in the 2003-04 series, while India's Cheteshwar Pujara amassed 521 runs in 2018-19. Spin wizard Harbhajan Singh claimed 32 wickets in the 2000-01 series, while other notable bowling feats include Ben Hilfenhaus' 27 wickets in 2011-12, Jason Gillespie's 20 wickets in 2004-05, and Jasprit Bumrah's 21 wickets in 2018-19.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series, slated to open in Perth on November 22, the cricket community eyes potential new chapters in this storied rivalry. Following the opener, the series will move to a day-night Test in Adelaide, then onto Brisbane's The Gabba, continuing with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, before culminating in Sydney. Both India and Australia have named formidable squads, setting the stage for another enthralling chapter in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024