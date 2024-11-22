Left Menu

Australia Downs U.S. to Set Up Davis Cup Semi-Final with Italy

Australia's Davis Cup doubles team of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson defeated the United States' Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, securing a semi-final match-up with defending champions Italy. Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed a thrilling singles victory, and Italy's Jannik Sinner led his team past Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:08 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the quarter-finals, Australia set up a Davis Cup semi-final clash against defending champions Italy, after doubles duo Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson secured victory over the United States. The American team, slight favourites, was outplayed by Australia's tactical nous.

Thanasi Kokkinakis showcased incredible resilience in singles, edging out Ben Shelton in a dramatic tiebreaker, while Taylor Fritz levelled the tie for the U.S. with his win over Alex de Minaur. Ultimately, the decisive doubles match swung in Australia's favor as Ebden and Thompson outperformed Paul and Shelton.

Italy's path to the semi-final was marked by Jannik Sinner's stellar performances, overturning Argentina's initial lead. Despite being favourites, the Italian team faces a tough challenge from Australia's determined side, intent on rebounding from their past final defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

