Women's Champions League Quarterfinals: Dominance and Drama Unfold

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich have advanced to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals, displaying impressive performances that secured their advancement with two games remaining.

Lina Hurtig's late goal ensured Arsenal's narrow 1-0 victory over Juventus in London. Meanwhile, Manchester City remained undefeated in Group D as Khadija Shaw's impressive double secured a 2-1 win against Hammarby, placing them in the last eight for the first time since 2021.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Vålerenga, Bayern Munich grabbed a quarterfinal place following Juventus' defeat. Barcelona also impressed with a 4-1 victory over St. Pölten, putting them in a strong position to progress further in the tournament.

