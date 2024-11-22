McLaren's Championship Chase: A 25-Year Wait on the Brink
McLaren is on the cusp of clinching their first Formula One constructors' championship since 1998. CEO Zak Brown emphasizes caution as McLaren leads with 593 points, 36 ahead of Ferrari and 49 ahead of Red Bull. Consistency remains key for achieving this long-awaited victory.
In a thrilling climax to the Formula One season, McLaren finds itself on the precipice of a long-awaited constructors' championship, a feat not achieved since 1998. CEO Zak Brown, however, is adopting a cautious stance, mindful of the capricious nature of the sport.
Leading the pack with 593 points, McLaren is 36 points clear of Ferrari, with reigning champions Red Bull still a formidable contender at 544 points, as they head into the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Brown expressed satisfaction with their current position, but acknowledges the high-pressure environment.
As McLaren aims for the title, team boss Andrea Stella stresses the importance of staying consistent. The focus remains on steady performance, taking it session by session, as they edge closer to potentially celebrating a hard-earned victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
