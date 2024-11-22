Formula One Teams Tweak Cars After FIA Closes Controversial Loophole
Ferrari and Mercedes have adjusted their Formula One cars following a new FIA directive that closed a loophole permitting lower ride heights. The directive, issued after the Brazilian Grand Prix, affects skid blocks. Both teams are focusing on adapting to these regulatory changes as the championship progresses.
Ferrari and Mercedes have announced modifications to their Formula One cars in response to a new FIA directive aimed at closing loopholes surrounding car ride heights. These cars used to exploit a lack of regulation on satellite skids to maintain lower heights.
The directive, which followed the Brazilian Grand Prix, directly impacts the use of metal skid blocks. This change comes after significant disqualifications of prominent drivers from Mercedes and Ferrari at last year's U.S. Grand Prix due to excessive wear.
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur and Mercedes' Toto Wolff emphasized the need to comply with the revised rules while remaining competitive against rivals in the constructors' championship. Alpine has also confirmed minor adjustments in response.
