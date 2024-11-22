Sport's Fight Against Climate Change: A Battle for Survival

As the world grapples with climate change, athletes like triathlete Pragnya Mohan are speaking out about its tangible impacts on their sports. Mohan, unable to train in India's scorching summers, is part of a panel at the United Nations climate summit discussing these challenges.

High temperatures at athletic events, such as the US Olympic trials and Tokyo Olympics, have stoked fears about the future of sports. Prominent athletes urge global fans and sports organizations to take immediate action against climate change. Concerns are not just about heat; unpredictable weather, like heavy rains in Paris, also causes disruptions.

Resistance to change and issues such as greenwashing remain obstacles. Many athletes warn that inaction may make sports less accessible and exacerbate socio-economic disparities among athletes. The funds and resources required to adapt may lead to an uneven playing field, intensifying calls for urgent reform.

