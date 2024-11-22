Left Menu

Sport's Fight Against Climate Change: A Battle for Survival

Athletes are increasingly voicing concerns about climate change's impact on sports. They highlight challenges posed by extreme heat and weather. While some sports organizations attempt climate action, critics point out issues like greenwashing. Rising costs and access disparities amplify the call for urgent, genuine climate action in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:11 IST
Sport's Fight Against Climate Change: A Battle for Survival
Russian athletes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

As the world grapples with climate change, athletes like triathlete Pragnya Mohan are speaking out about its tangible impacts on their sports. Mohan, unable to train in India's scorching summers, is part of a panel at the United Nations climate summit discussing these challenges.

High temperatures at athletic events, such as the US Olympic trials and Tokyo Olympics, have stoked fears about the future of sports. Prominent athletes urge global fans and sports organizations to take immediate action against climate change. Concerns are not just about heat; unpredictable weather, like heavy rains in Paris, also causes disruptions.

Resistance to change and issues such as greenwashing remain obstacles. Many athletes warn that inaction may make sports less accessible and exacerbate socio-economic disparities among athletes. The funds and resources required to adapt may lead to an uneven playing field, intensifying calls for urgent reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024