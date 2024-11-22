Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Fiery Turnaround in Perth Test

At tea on the first day of the debut test in Perth, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah faced regret over his decision to bat first as his team was dismantled for just 150 by Australia's skilled seam attack.

However, in an electrifying final session, Bumrah transformed the game with a fierce bowling display, claiming three of Australia's top four wickets in the first seven overs. By the end of the day, Australia was struggling at 67-7, still 83 runs behind and at risk of recording their lowest-ever score against India, reminiscent of their 1981 total of 83.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a notable 41, praised Bumrah's leadership, highlighting his excellent spell management and how he strategically deployed his bowlers. Despite missing opportunities, like Virat Kohli's dropped catch, India's bowlers, led by Bumrah, delivered a strong performance, with Mohammed Siraj contributing to the Australian collapse.

