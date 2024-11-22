Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Fiery Turnaround in Perth Test

In Perth, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide for India with a brilliant bowling performance after they were bowled out for 150 by Australia. Bumrah's fiery spells left Australia at 67-7 by stumps, trailing by 83 runs. India's bowling displayed strategic skill as they aimed for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Fiery Turnaround in Perth Test
cricketer

At tea on the first day of the debut test in Perth, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah faced regret over his decision to bat first as his team was dismantled for just 150 by Australia's skilled seam attack.

However, in an electrifying final session, Bumrah transformed the game with a fierce bowling display, claiming three of Australia's top four wickets in the first seven overs. By the end of the day, Australia was struggling at 67-7, still 83 runs behind and at risk of recording their lowest-ever score against India, reminiscent of their 1981 total of 83.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a notable 41, praised Bumrah's leadership, highlighting his excellent spell management and how he strategically deployed his bowlers. Despite missing opportunities, like Virat Kohli's dropped catch, India's bowlers, led by Bumrah, delivered a strong performance, with Mohammed Siraj contributing to the Australian collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024