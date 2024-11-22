Nitish Kumar Reddy's Steely Debut in Perth: A Bullet for the Country

Nitish Kumar Reddy stepped on the fast wicket of Perth with a sense of trepidation. The young cricketer's anxieties about the infamous bounce quickly dissolved after recalling Coach Gautam Gambhir's stirring advice: treat the bouncer like taking a bullet for the nation. This resolve fueled his confident performance against Australia.

During his Test debut at the Optus Stadium, 21-year-old Nitish lent credibility to an otherwise weak Indian batting lineup by contributing 41 runs in a challenging first innings total of 150. Prior to his debut, a quiet evening and Kohli's presentation of his Test cap had set the tone for the memorable day.

Reflecting on the innings, Nitish credited his experience in the India A series and emphasized the partnership with Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, the strategic bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah intensified India's standing. Discipline and precision were key, as they employed the wicket's natural aid for a strong finish.

