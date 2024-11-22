Winter Blast Hits French Sports: Matches Postponed

Severe winter weather, characterized by heavy snowfalls and frosty conditions, has prompted the French soccer federation to delay select matches this weekend.

Paris experienced snowfalls on Thursday, leading the National Weather Service to issue snow and ice warnings across multiple regions.

While women's top league and men's lower division games faced postponements, Ligue 1 matches continued, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Toulouse. Meanwhile, the France-Argentina rugby match proceeded as scheduled at Stade de France. The Caetano storm's passage stirred early winter chaos, with violent winds disrupting travel in several areas.

