Winter Blast Hits French Sports: Matches Postponed
Severe weather conditions involving snowfalls and freezing temperatures have disrupted sports events in France. The French soccer federation postponed several matches this weekend, while Ligue 1 games continued as planned. The Caetano storm brought early winter conditions, affecting travel across the country.
Severe winter weather, characterized by heavy snowfalls and frosty conditions, has prompted the French soccer federation to delay select matches this weekend.
Paris experienced snowfalls on Thursday, leading the National Weather Service to issue snow and ice warnings across multiple regions.
While women's top league and men's lower division games faced postponements, Ligue 1 matches continued, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Toulouse. Meanwhile, the France-Argentina rugby match proceeded as scheduled at Stade de France. The Caetano storm's passage stirred early winter chaos, with violent winds disrupting travel in several areas.
