Left Menu

Nigerian Tennis Trio Suspended for Match-Fixing Scandal

Three Nigerian tennis players, linked to a Belgian match-fixing syndicate, have been suspended and fined by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The players, Henry Atseye, Sylvester Emmanuel, and Christian Paul, committed multiple breaches, including match manipulation and accepting corrupt payments, during 2017-18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:05 IST
Nigerian Tennis Trio Suspended for Match-Fixing Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant crackdown, the International Tennis Integrity Agency has suspended three Nigerian players for their involvement in a match-fixing scheme linked to a syndicate in Belgium. The players, all ranked outside the top 1,000, received fines of $10,000 each.

Henry Atseye, who is 35, admitted to multiple anti-corruption violations, including fixing match outcomes and facilitating betting, resulting in a 2 1/2-year ban.

Sylvester Emmanuel and Christian Paul, aged 26 and 29 respectively, failed to respond to the charges, essentially admitting guilt. They were each banned for three years. This trio is part of a bigger crackdown that includes 20 others tied to the syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, already serving a five-year sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024