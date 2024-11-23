Van de Zandschulp Powers Netherlands to Davis Cup Final's Doorstep
Botic Van de Zandschulp overcame Germany's Daniel Altmaier to bring the Netherlands closer to their inaugural Davis Cup final. Despite missing several match points, Van de Zandschulp eventually secured victory. The Netherlands are now poised for their first final in the competition's 104-year history.
Botic Van de Zandschulp's resilience paid off as the Netherlands edged closer to an historic Davis Cup final. He defeated Germany's Daniel Altmaier in a thrilling match that ended 6-4, 6-7(12), 6-3 on Friday.
In a contest marked by tension and resolve, Van de Zandschulp initially seemed set for a straightforward win. Leading by a set and a break of serve, he struggled through a dramatic second-set tiebreak, missing several match points.
Van de Zandschulp's perseverance was tested again in the final set as he steadied himself after double faults and nerves to clinch victory. The Netherlands now need just one more point to reach their first ever Davis Cup final.
