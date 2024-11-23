Van de Zandschulp Powers Netherlands to Davis Cup Final's Doorstep

Botic Van de Zandschulp's resilience paid off as the Netherlands edged closer to an historic Davis Cup final. He defeated Germany's Daniel Altmaier in a thrilling match that ended 6-4, 6-7(12), 6-3 on Friday.

In a contest marked by tension and resolve, Van de Zandschulp initially seemed set for a straightforward win. Leading by a set and a break of serve, he struggled through a dramatic second-set tiebreak, missing several match points.

Van de Zandschulp's perseverance was tested again in the final set as he steadied himself after double faults and nerves to clinch victory. The Netherlands now need just one more point to reach their first ever Davis Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)