Tahlia McGrath to Lead Australia in ODI Series Against India

Tahlia McGrath will captain the Australian women's cricket team in an upcoming ODI series against India, replacing injured skipper Alyssa Healy. Healy's knee injury has necessitated her absence, while young talent Georgia Voll joins the squad. Australia will also face New Zealand, part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:04 IST
Tahlia McGrath has been appointed captain of the Australian women's cricket team for their series against India, taking the reins from Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined with a knee injury. This series will commence in Brisbane on December 5.

Georgia Voll, a promising young batter from Sydney Thunder, joins the national squad that boasts seasoned players like Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry. The second and third matches of the series are scheduled for December 8 and 11.

Following the India series, Australia plans to play against New Zealand in another ODI series from December 19-23 in Wellington as part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Australia is currently leading the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

