India's Commanding Start: Jaiswal and Rahul Lead the Charge

In a commanding display, India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivered a formidable performance, reaching 84 for no loss by tea on day two of the first Test against Australia.

India gained a significant advantage after bowling Australia out for 104 runs in the morning session, achieving a 46-run lead.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, supported by Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, dismantling the Australian side.

