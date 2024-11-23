India's Commanding Start: Jaiswal and Rahul Lead the Charge
Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid foundation, achieving 84 without loss on the second day of the opening Test against Australia. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul led to Australia's collapse at 104, giving India a strong 46-run lead in the first innings.
In a commanding display, India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivered a formidable performance, reaching 84 for no loss by tea on day two of the first Test against Australia.
India gained a significant advantage after bowling Australia out for 104 runs in the morning session, achieving a 46-run lead.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, supported by Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, dismantling the Australian side.
