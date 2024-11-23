Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: India's Fiery Pace Ace Dominates Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional performance in the Perth Test, solidifying his position among cricket's greats. His mastery and pace rattled Australia, with significant contributions from his teammates. Bumrah's 178 Test wickets and impressive average have greenlit comparisons with legends like Sydney Barnes and Kapil Dev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:27 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
India's fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name among cricket's elite with a stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth against Australia. Known for his formidable pace, Bumrah dismantled Australia's batting lineup in the first innings, setting the pitch ablaze with his relentless bowling spells.

Bumrah's control and temperament enabled him to dictate the match's rhythm, consistently attacking with precision. This display of skill has thrust him into conversations about the finest bowlers in Test cricket history. His outstanding statistics support this claim—among bowlers with over 150 Test wickets, Bumrah stands second with a remarkable average of 20.16, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

At just 30, Bumrah has already outperformed Australia's Alan Davidson, and his latest figures, 5/30 in Australia's first innings, underscore his talent. Supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, Bumrah led India to a commanding position, matching Kapil Dev's record for Indian wickets in SENA countries. His prowess on the field reinforces his status as a 'National Treasure'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

