India's fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name among cricket's elite with a stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth against Australia. Known for his formidable pace, Bumrah dismantled Australia's batting lineup in the first innings, setting the pitch ablaze with his relentless bowling spells.

Bumrah's control and temperament enabled him to dictate the match's rhythm, consistently attacking with precision. This display of skill has thrust him into conversations about the finest bowlers in Test cricket history. His outstanding statistics support this claim—among bowlers with over 150 Test wickets, Bumrah stands second with a remarkable average of 20.16, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

At just 30, Bumrah has already outperformed Australia's Alan Davidson, and his latest figures, 5/30 in Australia's first innings, underscore his talent. Supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, Bumrah led India to a commanding position, matching Kapil Dev's record for Indian wickets in SENA countries. His prowess on the field reinforces his status as a 'National Treasure'.

