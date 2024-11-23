Clash of Titans: Gukesh vs Liren in Epic Chess Title Showdown
Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh is set to face seasoned player Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. Despite Liren's previous setbacks and Gukesh's rising prowess, experts advise caution in predicting the outcome. The tournament, starting Monday, will consist of up to 14 games with a purse of USD 2.5 million.
In a highly anticipated chess showdown, rising Indian star D Gukesh is poised to challenge the seasoned Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship. Despite Gukesh's favored status, experts urge caution against underestimating the formidable Chinese player.
The competition begins on Monday, featuring up to 14 classical games. A first-to-cross of 7.5 points will decide the victor of the USD 2.5 million prize pool. If needed, shorter duration matches will determine a winner, underscoring the tournament's high stakes.
Liren, whose recent performances saw a decline partly due to mental health struggles, faces an aggressive opponent in Gukesh, now ranked fifth globally. Meanwhile, chess analysts like Arjun Erigaise and Magnus Carlsen debate each player's peak capabilities, offering varying predictions for this enthralling encounter.
