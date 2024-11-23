Left Menu

India's Dynamic Duo Shines in 2nd Innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul display remarkable performance in India's second innings, reaching an unbeaten total of 172 runs. The pair's impressive batting against Australia's bowling attack highlights their resilience. Extras contribute significantly to the score. The match intensifies with both teams showcasing their cricketing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:39 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stunning display of skill and composure, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India's charge in the second innings, finishing the day unbeaten with a formidable total of 172 for no loss. Jaiswal, playing with poise, approached a century with 90 runs, while Rahul supported with a crafted 62.

The Australian bowling attack, featuring powerhouse names like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, struggled to contain the Indian openers. Despite varied tactics and efforts, they couldn't secure a breakthrough, with all bowlers failing to claim a wicket.

Extras played a notable role, adding 20 to the total, indicating potential lapses in discipline from the Australian side. As the match progresses, the cricketing world keenly watches the escalating competition, eager to see which team will emerge victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

