India Sets Stage for Golf Excellence with First-Ever TARS Seminar

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) will host its inaugural level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) next April, marking a significant achievement for Indian golf. The event aims to position India as a hub for quality golf practices and open discussions for a potential city-based golf league similar to the IPL.
The Indian Golf Union will host its first-ever level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) in April, a milestone poised to elevate Indian golf.
President Brijinder Singh expressed excitement about hosting TARS in India, traditionally held in St. Andrews, by affirming India as a focal point for golf excellence.
Plans for a city-based golf league akin to the IPL are in discussion, promising to integrate novices with veterans, fostering growth and exposure for players across the nation.
