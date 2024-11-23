India Sets Stage for Golf Excellence with First-Ever TARS Seminar

The Indian Golf Union will host its first-ever level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) in April, a milestone poised to elevate Indian golf.

President Brijinder Singh expressed excitement about hosting TARS in India, traditionally held in St. Andrews, by affirming India as a focal point for golf excellence.

Plans for a city-based golf league akin to the IPL are in discussion, promising to integrate novices with veterans, fostering growth and exposure for players across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)