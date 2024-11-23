Left Menu

India Sets Stage for Golf Excellence with First-Ever TARS Seminar

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) will host its inaugural level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) next April, marking a significant achievement for Indian golf. The event aims to position India as a hub for quality golf practices and open discussions for a potential city-based golf league similar to the IPL.

Updated: 23-11-2024 18:03 IST
  • India

The Indian Golf Union will host its first-ever level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) in April, a milestone poised to elevate Indian golf.

President Brijinder Singh expressed excitement about hosting TARS in India, traditionally held in St. Andrews, by affirming India as a focal point for golf excellence.

Plans for a city-based golf league akin to the IPL are in discussion, promising to integrate novices with veterans, fostering growth and exposure for players across the nation.

