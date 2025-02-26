Sachin Tendulkar Shines as India Masters Dominate England in International Masters League Clash

The International Masters League match at DY Patil Stadium became a memorable event for children from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's Sports for Development programs. They stood proudly alongside cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, as they honored the National Anthem before a thrilling match between India Masters and England Masters.

In a display of skill and strategy, the India Masters team, featuring past cricketing icons, triumphed over the England Masters with a convincing nine-wicket victory. Chasing 133, Sachin Tendulkar led the charge with a brisk 34 off 21 balls, forming a pivotal 75-run opening stand with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who remained unbeaten with 63 off 35 deliveries.

Despite Tendulkar's departure causing a brief hushed moment in the stadium, Yuvraj Singh revitalized the spirit with his explosive 27 off 14 balls. India Masters swiftly achieved their target in just 11.4 overs, supported by disciplined bowling performances from Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan Negi, restricting England to 132.

