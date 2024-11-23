Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Clinch Commanding Victory to Climb ISL Ladder

Mohun Bagan Super Giant triumphed over Jamshedpur FC with a 3-0 win at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, leading the ISL table for the 2024-25 season. Goals by Tom Aldred, Liston Colaco, and Jamie Maclaren secured their fourth victory in five matches, reinforcing their dominance in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:08 IST
Mohun Bagan players celebrating (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of prowess, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) dominated Jamshedpur FC with a decisive 3-0 victory at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, propelling them to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table for the 2024-25 season. This commendable win marks their fourth triumph in the last five matches.

The game initially unfolded at a sluggish pace, but quickly escalated when Tom Aldred found the net in the 15th minute. The British defender seized the opportunity amidst a chaotic scene following a Dimitrios Petratos corner, with the ball making its way to him via a crucial pass from Alberto Rodriguez, after a long-range attempt by Deepak Tangri had been partly cleared.

Mohun Bagan's relentless offense continued to pressure Jamshedpur FC's defense, leading to further goals. Liston Colaco capitalized on a JFC defensive lapse just before halftime, and Jamie Maclaren sealed the win with a third goal, facilitated by Manvir Singh's deft play. The victory was secured with Vishal Kaith's excellent form in goal, preserving a clean sheet for the Mariners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

