Rising Tension: McNealy and Whaley Vie for First PGA Tour Win

Maverick McNealy surged to catch Vince Whaley in a thrilling RSM Classic third round after a robust performance shooting 4-under 66.

Despite narrowly missing the lead, McNealy remains in contention for his first PGA win. Whaley, hitting a 63, will play his inaugural final group.

Daniel Berger aims to secure tour status in an intense contest seasoned by players striving for vital FedEx Cup points.

