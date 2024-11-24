Left Menu

Rising Tension: McNealy and Whaley Vie for First PGA Tour Win

Maverick McNealy and Vince Whaley are neck and neck at the RSM Classic as they pursue their first PGA Tour victory. Both golfers are aiming for a career breakthrough, with McNealy shooting a 66 and Whaley a 63. Daniel Berger joins the chase, seeking to reclaim PGA tour status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stsimonsisland | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:46 IST
Maverick McNealy surged to catch Vince Whaley in a thrilling RSM Classic third round after a robust performance shooting 4-under 66.

Despite narrowly missing the lead, McNealy remains in contention for his first PGA win. Whaley, hitting a 63, will play his inaugural final group.

Daniel Berger aims to secure tour status in an intense contest seasoned by players striving for vital FedEx Cup points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

