Barbra Banda Powers Orlando Pride to Historic NWSL Victory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:52 IST
Zambian striker Barbra Banda was the star of the match as she guided the Orlando Pride to their first NWSL Championship title with a narrow 1-0 win against the Washington Spirit.

The match took place in Kansas City, where Banda's decisive goal in the 37th minute broke through two-time NWSL goalkeeper of the year, Aubrey Kingsbury.

The Pride's organized defense shut down Washington's attempts and secured the historic victory, concluding a remarkable season for the league, marked by record attendance figures exceeding 2 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

