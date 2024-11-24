Barbra Banda Powers Orlando Pride to Historic NWSL Victory
Zambian striker Barbra Banda led the Orlando Pride to their inaugural NWSL Championship title with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit. The decisive goal came in the 37th minute as Orlando's defense held strong. The league celebrated a record-breaking season with over 2 million attendees.
The match took place in Kansas City, where Banda's decisive goal in the 37th minute broke through two-time NWSL goalkeeper of the year, Aubrey Kingsbury.
The Pride's organized defense shut down Washington's attempts and secured the historic victory, concluding a remarkable season for the league, marked by record attendance figures exceeding 2 million.
