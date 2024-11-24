Barbra Banda Powers Orlando Pride to Historic NWSL Victory

Zambian striker Barbra Banda was the star of the match as she guided the Orlando Pride to their first NWSL Championship title with a narrow 1-0 win against the Washington Spirit.

The match took place in Kansas City, where Banda's decisive goal in the 37th minute broke through two-time NWSL goalkeeper of the year, Aubrey Kingsbury.

The Pride's organized defense shut down Washington's attempts and secured the historic victory, concluding a remarkable season for the league, marked by record attendance figures exceeding 2 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)