Spain Dominates Padel Open with Stunning Double Victory

Spain has firmly established itself as a dominant force in padel, capturing both the men's and women's doubles titles at the inaugural CUPRA FIP Promotion India Padel Open on Sunday.

In the men's doubles final, the Spanish duo of Pol Alsina and Edu Altimires Ros emerged victorious against France's Arthur Hugounenq and Thomas Seux, winning 6-4, 7-5. Meanwhile, Ainize Santamaria Landa and Aitana Solan Domenech secured the women's doubles title after overcoming Japan's Kotomi Ozawa and Spain's Elisabeth Nogueras Lorenz in a thrilling match 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The event underscored the growing popularity of padel, a sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, within India, providing an international platform that could fuel its expansion in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)