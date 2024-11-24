Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Records, Surpassing Shreyas Iyer

In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the most expensive acquisition in the tournament's auction history. The 25-year-old was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering Rs 27 crore, outpacing close contender Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas, having recently captained Kolkata Knight Riders to victory, caught the eye of Punjab Kings, who secured him for Rs 26.75 crore. Meanwhile, other Indian stars such as Venkatesh Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal fetched impressive sums, highlighting the demand for domestic talent.

This auction was marked by fierce bidding wars and strategic buys, as teams leveraged their hefty budgets. Pant's triumphant return to international cricket and his new leadership role is poised to be a key storyline in the upcoming IPL season in 2025.

