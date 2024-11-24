Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Records, Surpassing Shreyas Iyer
Rishabh Pant emerged as the highest-paid player in IPL auction history with Lucknow Super Giants' Rs 27 crore bid, surpassing Shreyas Iyer who went for Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings. The auction saw intense bidding for top Indian talents, setting new records amid high-stakes team realignments.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the most expensive acquisition in the tournament's auction history. The 25-year-old was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering Rs 27 crore, outpacing close contender Shreyas Iyer.
Shreyas, having recently captained Kolkata Knight Riders to victory, caught the eye of Punjab Kings, who secured him for Rs 26.75 crore. Meanwhile, other Indian stars such as Venkatesh Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal fetched impressive sums, highlighting the demand for domestic talent.
This auction was marked by fierce bidding wars and strategic buys, as teams leveraged their hefty budgets. Pant's triumphant return to international cricket and his new leadership role is poised to be a key storyline in the upcoming IPL season in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders splurge Rs 23.75 crore to buy Venkatesh Iyer in IPL mega auction.
Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive buy in IPL history as Punjab Kings pay Rs 26.75 crore for his services.
Arshdeep Singh first player to be sold in IPL mega auction as Punjab Kings buy him back via RTM for Rs 18 crore.
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL mega auction.