Ajinkya Rahane Leads KKR in IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Joins as Vice-Captain

In a significant announcement that sets the stage for the 2025 Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain. The appointment of Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain further bolsters the leadership team.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in the duo, highlighting Rahane's seasoned leadership and Iyer's intrinsic leadership capabilities.

Rahane expressed his honor at leading one of IPL's venerable franchises and emphasized the strength of KKR's squad. Iyer candidly shared his enthusiasm for leadership, underscoring its vital role within the team as KKR prepares for their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

