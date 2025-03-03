Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane Leads KKR in IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Joins as Vice-Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025, with Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain. CEO Venky Mysore praises Rahane's experience in leadership, and Iyer discusses his passion for leadership roles. KKR begins the season against RCB on March 22 at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:08 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Leads KKR in IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Joins as Vice-Captain
Ajinkya Rahane (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement that sets the stage for the 2025 Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain. The appointment of Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain further bolsters the leadership team.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in the duo, highlighting Rahane's seasoned leadership and Iyer's intrinsic leadership capabilities.

Rahane expressed his honor at leading one of IPL's venerable franchises and emphasized the strength of KKR's squad. Iyer candidly shared his enthusiasm for leadership, underscoring its vital role within the team as KKR prepares for their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025