Chennai Super Kings Strategically Enhance Squad in IPL 2025 Auction

Chennai Super Kings executed a strategic approach during the IPL 2025 auction, bringing back celebrated spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore. The five-time champions aimed to enhance their squad with players whose skills are tailored to the Chepauk stadium's slow, turning pitch.

In addition to Ashwin, CSK successfully bid Rs 10 crore to acquire Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, known for his tenure with the Gujarat Titans. Head coach Stephen Fleming emphasized these moves were designed to address specific bowling strategies and bolster the team's ability to capture wickets effectively.

Fleming noted the unexpected lack of interest for New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, whose recent performances have been impressive. Securing him at a favorable price, CSK views Ravindra as a promising addition with potential for significant future contributions.

