Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Strategically Enhance Squad in IPL 2025 Auction

Chennai Super Kings made strategic purchases in the IPL 2025 auction, bringing back veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore. The team also acquired Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad to bolster their spin attack. Head coach Stephen Fleming highlighted the importance of skill sets suited to the Chepauk's conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:05 IST
Chennai Super Kings Strategically Enhance Squad in IPL 2025 Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Chennai Super Kings executed a strategic approach during the IPL 2025 auction, bringing back celebrated spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore. The five-time champions aimed to enhance their squad with players whose skills are tailored to the Chepauk stadium's slow, turning pitch.

In addition to Ashwin, CSK successfully bid Rs 10 crore to acquire Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, known for his tenure with the Gujarat Titans. Head coach Stephen Fleming emphasized these moves were designed to address specific bowling strategies and bolster the team's ability to capture wickets effectively.

Fleming noted the unexpected lack of interest for New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, whose recent performances have been impressive. Securing him at a favorable price, CSK views Ravindra as a promising addition with potential for significant future contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024