Eddie Jones Urges Patience as Japan Rugby Faces Tough Tests

Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, is appealing to fans for patience following his team's 59-14 defeat to England in the Autumn series. This marks Japan's third heavy loss in four games, adding to defeats against New Zealand and France.

Despite a victory against Uruguay, Jones emphasizes the developmental benefits of these tough matches for his young, inexperienced team. The current squad's collective caps number just 201, a stark contrast to England's 622, highlighting the challenge they face on the international stage.

Jones admires England's performance under his successor, Steve Borthwick, and remains optimistic about Japan's growth, even while deflecting criticism from former players in recently published accounts.

