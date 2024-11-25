Cyclist Matthew Richardson's Controversial Defection Sparks Ban

In a significant decision, Matthew Richardson, the cyclist who recently switched his international allegiance from Australia to Britain, has been banned from rejoining the Australian Cycling Team, AusCycling announced on Monday.

The decision follows a detailed review of Richardson's actions surrounding his allegiance change. Born in England, Richardson secured silver wins in the individual sprint and keirin, as well as a bronze in the team sprint at the Paris Olympics before his defection.

Criticism from former Australian cyclists ensued after learning that Richardson had requested the cycling world governing body UCI to delay the official announcement of his nationality switch. In addition, he did not inform AusCycling or his teammates. The investigation also found that Richardson sought permission to take AusCycling property to Britain, an action conflicting with the organization's values.

