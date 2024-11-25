Left Menu

IPL 2025 Auction Surprise: Shardul Thakur Goes Unsold, Big Moves for Marco Jansen and Krunal Pandya

The IPL 2025 auction witnessed surprises, with Shardul Thakur left unsold while Marco Jansen joined Punjab Kings and Krunal Pandya moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fierce bidding wars marked the event as some seasoned players found new teams, while others went unsold despite their established reputations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:34 IST
IPL 2025 Auction Surprise: Shardul Thakur Goes Unsold, Big Moves for Marco Jansen and Krunal Pandya
Marco Jansen (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The IPL 2025 auction, held on Monday, delivered unexpected outcomes as prominent all-rounder Shardul Thakur failed to attract any bids. Famous for his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, Thakur remained unsold despite initial expectations of interest internationally.

Marco Jansen of South Africa, an explosive all-rounder, saw a fierce bidding war. With a base price of Rs 1.25 crore, Jansen sparked intense interest between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Ultimately, Punjab Kings secured his services for a robust Rs 7 crore, overtaking Sunrisers Hyderabad as his previous home.

Krunal Pandya, another prominent name, found himself amid aggressive bidding between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Bengaluru triumphed with a Rs 5.75 crore bid. Despite lacking success with Pandya, Rajasthan quickly pivoted, successfully bidding Rs 4.2 crore for former Knight Rider Nitish Rana, enhancing their lineup for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024