IPL 2025 Auction Surprise: Shardul Thakur Goes Unsold, Big Moves for Marco Jansen and Krunal Pandya

The IPL 2025 auction, held on Monday, delivered unexpected outcomes as prominent all-rounder Shardul Thakur failed to attract any bids. Famous for his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, Thakur remained unsold despite initial expectations of interest internationally.

Marco Jansen of South Africa, an explosive all-rounder, saw a fierce bidding war. With a base price of Rs 1.25 crore, Jansen sparked intense interest between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Ultimately, Punjab Kings secured his services for a robust Rs 7 crore, overtaking Sunrisers Hyderabad as his previous home.

Krunal Pandya, another prominent name, found himself amid aggressive bidding between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Bengaluru triumphed with a Rs 5.75 crore bid. Despite lacking success with Pandya, Rajasthan quickly pivoted, successfully bidding Rs 4.2 crore for former Knight Rider Nitish Rana, enhancing their lineup for the season.

