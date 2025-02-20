Royal Challengers Eye Hat-Trick Against Mighty Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, is set to face formidable Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at home, eyeing a third consecutive win.

With two solid victories—first against the Gujarat Giants chasing over 200 runs, and next overcoming a 140-run challenge from the Delhi Capitals—RCB holds the league's top spot with four points. Smriti Mandhana, the standout performer, hopes to repeat her exhilarating form on Friday. Her performance comes hot on the heels of being honored as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

RCB faces a formidable Mumbai Indians squad, led by India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, renowned for their calibre and featuring Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail. With Sciver-Brunt's consistent top scores, dominant partnerships, and fast bowling prowess, the challenge for RCB is steep as they take on this seasoned side.

(With inputs from agencies.)