Left Menu

Royal Challengers Eye Hat-Trick Against Mighty Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru aims for a hat-trick of wins in the WPL as they face Mumbai Indians. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB displayed solid performances against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, leading the league. They face the formidable challenge of Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:42 IST
Royal Challengers Eye Hat-Trick Against Mighty Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, is set to face formidable Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at home, eyeing a third consecutive win.

With two solid victories—first against the Gujarat Giants chasing over 200 runs, and next overcoming a 140-run challenge from the Delhi Capitals—RCB holds the league's top spot with four points. Smriti Mandhana, the standout performer, hopes to repeat her exhilarating form on Friday. Her performance comes hot on the heels of being honored as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

RCB faces a formidable Mumbai Indians squad, led by India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, renowned for their calibre and featuring Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail. With Sciver-Brunt's consistent top scores, dominant partnerships, and fast bowling prowess, the challenge for RCB is steep as they take on this seasoned side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025