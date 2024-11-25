Left Menu

Explosive Picks: IPL Mega Auction Sees Bold Moves and Surprising Snubs

The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed notable signings and surprising omissions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured Tim David and Romario Shepherd, while Punjab Kings grabbed Azmatullah Omarzai amidst intense bidding. Unanticipatedly, top players like Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali went unsold. The auction concluded with 574 shortlisted players vying for roles in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:31 IST
Tim David. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a compelling IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made strategic moves by acquiring Australian all-rounder Tim David and West Indies' Romario Shepherd. David returns to RCB after a prolific stint with Mumbai Indians, where he scored 658 runs in 37 matches, while Shepherd, known for his versatility in both ODIs and T20Is, joins at a modest Rs 1.5 crore.

Elsewhere, England's Will Jacks departed RCB for Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore after a strong performance last season, and Afghan stalwart Azmatullah Omarzai joined Punjab Kings for Rs 2.4 crore following competitive bidding. In a competitive auction, West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford found a new team at Gujarat Titans, fetching Rs 2.6 crore.

The auction, however, left some stars without teams, as England's Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali, among others, went unsold. Intriguingly, only 574 of the initial pool of 1,574 players were shortlisted for this year's auction, marking the event as one of cricket's most riveting spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

