Tiger Woods Withdraws from Hero World Challenge, Citing Limited Schedule

Tiger Woods will not participate in the Hero World Challenge, taking place in the Bahamas from December 5-8. The announcement prolongs Woods' absence from competition since July, following his back surgery. Woods has a history of limited play due to injuries, impacting his tournament participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 03:47 IST
Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, has announced that he will not compete in the upcoming Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, set for December 5-8. This decision extends his absence from the golfing circuit.

Although Woods was not initially listed among the players, widespread speculation suggested he might take one of the three exemption spots. However, Woods, recovering from a back surgery, opted out, maintaining his limited competitive schedule.

The Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event hosting 20 top global players, offered its exemption spots to Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Nick Dunlap. Woods' participation as a tournament host continues as he navigates his recovery and future in golf amidst enduring injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

