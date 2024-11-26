Left Menu

Indian Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Qualify for BWF World Tour Finals

Updated: 26-11-2024 22:13 IST
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
The Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have successfully qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals 2024. As per the latest BWF rankings released Tuesday, they will represent India in the women's doubles category.

Despite an early exit in the second round of the China Masters, their consistent performance across the season ensured their place among the top eight pairs eligible for the prestigious year-end tournament. Semifinal finishes at the Singapore and Macau Opens were among their best performances this year.

Facing world No. 1 Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning at the China Masters, the duo lost 16-21, 11-21 in the pre-quarterfinals. Treesa expressed her excitement at qualifying for the finals, seeing it as a blissful opportunity to compete against top players in the group-stage format.

