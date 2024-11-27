Nathan Smith's Test Debut Marks New Era in New Zealand Cricket

Nathan Smith, a rising all-rounder, is set to make his test debut for New Zealand in their opening series against England. This debut comes just weeks after his initial international exposure in the ODI matches against Sri Lanka.

Smith has rapidly climbed the cricket ranks, securing his national contract in September. His impressive 33 wickets in the Plunket Shield positioned him as a leading performer this season. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham expressed enthusiasm for Smith's debut, emphasizing the team's support for him.

In a strategic adjustment, batsman Will Young steps aside for Kane Williamson's return, as New Zealand eyes potential success in the World Test Championship if victorious in the upcoming series. Tom Latham acknowledged Young's unfortunate exclusion despite his stellar performances against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)