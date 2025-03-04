South Africa's Strategy to Tackle Kane Williamson's Batting Prowess

Kane Williamson has consistently been a formidable opponent for South Africa, as acknowledged by Temba Bavuma, the South African captain. In a press meeting on Tuesday, Bavuma shared that his team has devised strategic plans to counter Williamson's batting ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand.

The New Zealand batsman has been in formidable form, scoring 81 in an earlier match against India and clinching centuries against South Africa in recent encounters. Bavuma stressed the need for his team to elevate their on-field intensity when Williamson steps up to bat, signaling serious intent to neutralize his impact.

Despite New Zealand's previous loss to India, Bavuma believes the Kiwi side remains a formidable competitor, having performed well in other matches, including their games in Pakistan. South Africa faces logistical challenges, including unexpected travel and injury woes, with player Aiden Markram uncertain due to a hamstring issue, but optimism remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)