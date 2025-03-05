Kane Williamson: A Record-Breaking Odyssey at Gaddafi Stadium

Kane Williamson set the cricketing world abuzz at Gaddafi Stadium, etching his name in history as he became New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy and the first Kiwi to surpass 19,000 international runs. His blistering century in the semi-final against South Africa marked a return to form after a quiet spell with the bat.

With the dependable Rachin Ravindra holding steady at one end, Williamson capitalized on the Gaddafi Stadium's friendly pitch, scoring a spectacular 102 off 94 balls, adorned with ten boundaries and two sixes. This achievement marks his third consecutive century against South Africa in ODIs, a first for any player against the formidable Proteas.

Williamson's successful streak against South Africa began in Birmingham in 2019, with an unbeaten 106. He maintained his exceptional form, scoring 133 in Lahore during the Champions Trophy buildup, and continued his century spree this week at the same venue. His Champions Trophy campaign has yielded 189 runs at an impressive average of 47.25, including one century and a fifty.

In 10 Champions Trophy appearances, Williamson has amassed 534 runs at a striking average of 59.33, making him the top run-scorer for New Zealand. With over 19,075 runs in 370 international matches, Williamson's record boasts a stellar average of 48.66, featuring 48 centuries and 102 fifties.

While Williamson showcased batting mastery, Rachin matched him with his second century of the tournament. Their accomplishment echoes past Champions Trophy legends such as Sehwag and Ganguly from 2002, and they join Young and Latham as New Zealand's multiple-century pairs in this year's competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)