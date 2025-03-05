Left Menu

Kane Williamson: A Record-Breaking Odyssey at Gaddafi Stadium

Kane Williamson carved his name in cricket history with a stellar performance at the Champions Trophy, becoming New Zealand's top run-scorer. His third consecutive ODI century against South Africa, backed by Rachin Ravindra’s support, highlights his dominance as he surpasses 19,000 international runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST
Kane Williamson: A Record-Breaking Odyssey at Gaddafi Stadium
Kane Williamson celebrating (Photo: @Blackcaps/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Kane Williamson set the cricketing world abuzz at Gaddafi Stadium, etching his name in history as he became New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy and the first Kiwi to surpass 19,000 international runs. His blistering century in the semi-final against South Africa marked a return to form after a quiet spell with the bat.

With the dependable Rachin Ravindra holding steady at one end, Williamson capitalized on the Gaddafi Stadium's friendly pitch, scoring a spectacular 102 off 94 balls, adorned with ten boundaries and two sixes. This achievement marks his third consecutive century against South Africa in ODIs, a first for any player against the formidable Proteas.

Williamson's successful streak against South Africa began in Birmingham in 2019, with an unbeaten 106. He maintained his exceptional form, scoring 133 in Lahore during the Champions Trophy buildup, and continued his century spree this week at the same venue. His Champions Trophy campaign has yielded 189 runs at an impressive average of 47.25, including one century and a fifty.

In 10 Champions Trophy appearances, Williamson has amassed 534 runs at a striking average of 59.33, making him the top run-scorer for New Zealand. With over 19,075 runs in 370 international matches, Williamson's record boasts a stellar average of 48.66, featuring 48 centuries and 102 fifties.

While Williamson showcased batting mastery, Rachin matched him with his second century of the tournament. Their accomplishment echoes past Champions Trophy legends such as Sehwag and Ganguly from 2002, and they join Young and Latham as New Zealand's multiple-century pairs in this year's competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025