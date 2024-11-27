Left Menu

Jude Bellingham: The Scapegoat of England's Euro Campaign?

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, expressed feeling unfairly criticized as England's scapegoat after their Euro 2023 failure. Despite key contributions, he felt mistreated and lost his passion. Bellingham helped secure England's UEFA Nations League promotion and has rediscovered his joy, preparing for Liverpool match.

Liverpool | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:27 IST
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has spoken out about his experiences following England's disappointing performance at this year's European Championship. Feeling unfairly blamed, he asserts his significant contributions were overlooked.

Bellingham, who wowed with a stunning stoppage-time goal against Slovakia, admitted he struggled with criticism that seemed harsh compared to his impactful play. Despite a stellar season in Madrid, he felt scapegoated post-Euros, especially in the days succeeding their finals loss to Spain.

Now, after aiding England's promotion in the UEFA Nations League, Bellingham says he's regained his enthusiasm for the game as he prepares for the Champions League clash with Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

