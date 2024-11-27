World Boxing Addresses Gender Eligibility Controversy Involving Olympic Champion

World Boxing has clarified that their eligibility policy does not exclude Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting from participating in events, countering reports of her withdrawal due to gender eligibility issues. Lin, a featherweight gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, was reportedly pulled from the World Boxing Cup Finals over concerns about her gender eligibility.

According to reports from British and Taiwanese media, Lin's withdrawal followed queries by sports officials regarding her gender. However, World Boxing denied any restrictions in their policy that would bar her participation. A spokesperson stated that national federations hold the authority on selection decisions and Lin was not entered by her federation.

Criticism emerged from Taiwan's Sports Administration, pointing out World Boxing's less defined regulations compared to the IOC, which protect athletes' rights without invasive procedures. World Boxing emphasized their commitment to boxer welfare and inclusive policies, announcing an ongoing review of gender clarity issues to ensure the fair and safe inclusion of all athletes.

